    The Rock Celebrates Birthday, Recalls Being Asked If He Was a Girl Growing Up

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jumanji The Next Level', in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it's ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
    Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

    If you were to compile the quintessential athletic male physiques, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would probably make an appearance fairly high up the list. 

    But that wasn't always the case. Johnson, who turned 49 on Sunday, told Today's Willie Geist that he was often mistaken for a girl growing up, including the first day of school in fifth grade. 

    "I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, 'Can I ask you something?'" he told Willie. "I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Are you a boy or a girl?'"

    He added: "I would say between the ages of seven and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair."

    It's hard to imagine that happening now. But the former WWE wrestler and current actor is having fun exploring that and other childhood moments in his NBC sitcom, Young Rock.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      📉 Raw reaching a new low 🎙️ Pat McAfee on SmackDown 📲 Catch up on all the takes

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Predictions 🔮

      How will the top stars fare in the WWE event coming up on May 16

      WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Predictions 🔮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Predictions 🔮

      Donald Wood
      via Bleacher Report

      Daniel Bryan Must Be Traded to Raw 👋

      Bryan going to the red brand makes the most sense after falling to Roman Reigns on SmackDown 📲

      Daniel Bryan Must Be Traded to Raw 👋
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Daniel Bryan Must Be Traded to Raw 👋

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE SmackDown Fallout 🔥

      ❌ Daniel Bryan banished 🏆 Apollo Crews keeps title 📲 Catch up on all the takes

      WWE SmackDown Fallout 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE SmackDown Fallout 🔥

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report