NBA Rumors: Cavs Players Frustrated with Collin Sexton; Opponents Taunt Cavs

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Collin Sexton has turned himself into a quality scorer in his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but teammates are reportedly not always happy with the guard.

"Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, 'you know he’s not going to pass you the ball,'" Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported.

Sexton leads the team with 24.4 points per game this season, although he averages just 4.1 assists per game despite having plenty of time with the ball in his hands.

