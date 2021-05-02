    NBA Rumors: Cavs Players Frustrated with Collin Sexton; Opponents Taunt Cavs

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) talks with Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Collin Sexton has turned himself into a quality scorer in his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but teammates are reportedly not always happy with the guard.

    "Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, 'you know he’s not going to pass you the ball,'" Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported.

    Sexton leads the team with 24.4 points per game this season, although he averages just 4.1 assists per game despite having plenty of time with the ball in his hands.

        

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

