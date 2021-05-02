Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Teams Watching Broncos 'Very Closely' as Destination

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

If the Green Bay Packers do trade Aaron Rodgers, the Denver Broncos could be a potential destination for the reigning MVP.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained the situation Sunday on SportsCenter:

"Indications are that Aaron Rodgers wants to be out West, so we have to start with the Denver Broncos. They have left all of their options on the table by not drafting a quarterback over the weekend. GM George Paton says he likes Drew Lock, he likes Teddy Bridgewater, he's comfortable moving forward with those two. But if Aaron Rodgers is on the table, I think he'll at least look into it.

"Denver's a team that other people around the league are watching very closely. And Paton was long in Minnesota and watched Aaron Rodgers torch them twice a year in the NFC North. So, he'll at the very least be intrigued. And this is a team with a lot of weapons: three good receivers, running backs. Rodgers would be intrigued by them."

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported Rodgers does not want to return to the Packers next season, although general manager Brian Gutekunst has said the team doesn't plan on trading him.

Green Bay picked quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft as Rodgers' eventual replacement.

Moving Rodgers to the Broncos would at least get him outside the conference without also creating an unstoppable juggernaut that would be a threat to the Packers.

It would still be an intriguing landing spot for the veteran despite the fact that Denver went just 5-11 last season. Drew Lock struggled under center in 2020 in his second season, producing a 75.4 quarterback rating that was the fourth-worst among qualified players. Replacing him with Rodgers, who led the NFL with a 121.5 rating, makes this a much different team.

The Broncos have an exciting group of skill players that includes Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon and 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams at running back.

Though the defense finished 25th in scoring last season, it should be much better next year after investing in the secondary with the additions of Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and first-round pick Patrick Surtain II. A healthy Von Miller would also strengthen the front seven.

Peyton Manning was 36 years old when he began his second act with Denver in 2012, kicking off a four-year span that included an MVP award, two trips to the Super Bowl and one title. The 37-year-old Rodgers could have similar success in the same location.