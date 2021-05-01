Report: Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr. Diagnosed with Wrist Injury, Hand Fracture

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist and a palm fracture, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, he reaggravated the wrist April 9 and was sidelined for five games. He returned for five games before sitting out Thursday.

He will be reevaluated to determine if he will miss any time.

Oubre missed two games at the start of March after suffering a wrist injury at practice. But the latest injury is related to a spill he took after going up for a dunk against the Washington Wizards.

Speaking to reporters April 22, Oubre admitted that he doesn't always rest and is prone to reaggravating injuries because of his eagerness to return to the court.

The 25-year-old is averaging 15.4 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the field, with 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the 31-32 Warriors, who are fighting to hold on to a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.

While Oubre is sidelined, Kent Bazemore and Jordan Poole could see more time on the court.