Robby Ashford, Team Fighting Ducks Beat Mighty Oregon in 2021 Oregon Spring Game

Heading into 2021, the Oregon Ducks will have plenty of options under center.

Three different quarterbacks threw for at least 100 yards in the team's spring game, with Robby Ashford finishing the job with a successful two-point conversion as the clock wound down to lead Team Fighting Ducks (the offense) to a 35-34 win over Mighty Oregon (the defense).

The team's spring practice finale used traditional scoring for the offense, while the defensive unit was awarded points for gaining possession via turnovers or takeaways.

Even though fans were not permitted at the game because Lane County is considered to be a region at "extreme risk" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, things got started with the traditional flyover.

But one things got going, it was smooth sailing for the Ducks.

The offense opened up to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and took a healthy 27-14 advantage into the half.

Senior Anthony Brown, who transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Boston College, posted 230 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing. Jay Butterfield, who is looking to see his first game action this season after using a redshirt in 2020, was good for 118 yards and a touchdown pass while completing six of his nine attempts.

But freshman Robby Ashford, who also utilized a redshirt last season, was the hero as the defense came crawling back after the break. With the game on the line, Ashford found classmate Dont'e Thornton for the touchdown to get Team Fighting Ducks within one, then ran the two-point winner in himself.

On the receiving end of things, Troy Franklin led with 93 yards, grabbing four of five balls that came his way. Thornton ended the afternoon with 89 yards on three receptions, though he also had a team-high six targets.

Aaron Smith starred on the run, with 56 yards and a score.

Defensively, freshman safety Marko Vidackovic impressed with a team-high seven tackles. Jaylin Davis and Justin Flowe each posted five, while Flowe was one of nine players who recorded a sack in the outing.

The Ducks open the season on Sept. 4 at home, hosting Fresno State.