Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 49, Outduels Kevin Durant as Bucks Hold Off Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are two of the very best talents the NBA has to offer. And boy, did they remind everyone of that fact Sunday.

The two players traded buckets in a crucial matchup for postseason seeding in the Eastern Conference, each exceeding 40 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant had a chance to force overtime with a three-point attempt at the buzzer but was unable to sink the clutch shot.

Seriously, this was a wild, wild game.

The result kept the Nets (43-22) tops in the East and the Bucks (40-24) 2.5 games behind them. The Philadelphia 76ers (42-21) moved atop the standings with Brooklyn's loss, as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

So the top seed is going to come down to the wire. With a crucial win Sunday, Milwaukee improved its own odds of securing that berth.

And if these teams ultimately meet in the playoffs, well, you can bet it's going to be fun.

Key Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL: 49 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks

Khris Middleton, MIL: 26 points, 11 rebounds

Jrue Holiday, MIL: 18 points

Kevin Durant, BKN: 42 points, 10 rebounds

Kyrie Irving, BKN: 20 points (8-of-21 from the field), seven rebounds, six assists

Landry Shamet, BKN: 17 points

Are We Sure Giannis Isn't the MVP?

The Greek Freak was awesome Sunday, in large part because he found his stroke from the perimeter (4-of-8 from three). Then again, he was pretty good from just about every spot on the floor.

Much of the MVP conversation this season has centered on big men Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, with Stephen Curry getting some love as well, and for good reason. They've been spectacular. It would be hard to complain about any of those choices.

But should Giannis be getting more love? Is there a bit of a voter fatigue because he's the back-to-back winner?

Maybe, maybe not. Regardless, he looked like an MVP on Sunday, carrying the Bucks in a close and extremely important game.

Kevin Durant, Human Bucket

In a game where Irving had his struggles, dealing with the suffocating defense of Jrue Holiday, Durant stepped up in a big way. The man just plays beautiful basketball.

Seriously, how do you stop this?

It's absurd to think that the Nets will hit teams with Durant, Irving and James Harden come the postseason, a trio that has rarely been healthy enough to play together this season. Which of that trio gets an opponent's best defender?

And honestly, does it even matter? Because can anybody actually stop Durant? When he gets going like he did Sunday, it sure doesn't seem like it.

What's Next?

These teams meet again in another game with huge postseason implications Tuesday night in Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.