    Browns' Greg Newsome II: If I'm Not 1st Pick of Draft, Everyone Made a Mistake

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in action against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    New Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has a message for every team that passed on him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. 

    "The way I feel is if I'm not the first pick of the draft, then everyone made a mistake," Newsome told reporters after being selected No. 26 overall on Thursday night. 

    Newsome was a bit of a surprise pick for Cleveland, though some draft analysts did have him rising up the board throughout the process.

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Newsome as the No. 3 cornerback in this year's class, behind South Carolina's Jaycee Horn and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II. Horn and Surtain came off the board on back-to-back picks at eight and nine. 

    Newsome was actually the fourth cornerback taken because the Tennessee Titans grabbed Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley at No. 22. 

    "I could've been picked second overall, and I still would've had a chip on my shoulder," Newsome added. "I'm just ready to work, and I will always keep that chip on my shoulder definitely."

    The Northwestern alum does have durability questions as he prepares to begin his NFL career. Newsome only played 17 college games in three seasons, including three in 2020. He was productive in the games he did play, registering 55 solo tackles and 20 pass breakups. 

    As long as Newsome can stay healthy, he brings tremendous upside to a loaded Browns roster that has the potential to compete with the best teams in the AFC next season.   

