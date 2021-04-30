NBA Free Agents 2021: Rumors, Speculation on Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Powell

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

This is peak audition time for upcoming NBA free agents.

For all of the different happenings over the final few weeks of the 2020-21 season, there probably isn't enough attention paid to the massive amounts of money that could be won or lost during this stretch run. Between the pressures of playoff positioning and the chance for players to have expanded opportunities due to rest or injury, now is the time for these soon-to-be hoopers-for-hire to make a great last impression.

The market won't officially open for a few months, but it's already buzzing with rumblings.

We'll break down the latest free-agency chatter here.