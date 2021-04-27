    Heat's Jimmy Butler Says Raptors' Kyle Lowry Is Godfather to His Daughter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, passes as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry are direct rivals in the Eastern Conference, but they put that aside away from the court.

    During an appearance on The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak, Butler revealed Lowry is the godfather of his daughter.

    "He's one of my absolute best friends. He's the godfather of my daughter," Butler said at the 30-minute mark. "As competitive as it is, we're always laughing, we're always joking around."

    The five-time All-Star added he didn't want to go much further, lest he run afoul of the NBA's tampering rules.

    Ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Lowry had Miami as his preferred destination due to his friendship with Butler if the Raptors moved him. While the 35-year-old remained in Toronto, he's a free agent this summer, which frees him up to sign with the Heat.

    It looks like Butler would certainly be on board with the idea.

