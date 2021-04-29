Dez Bryant Tells Aaron Rodgers to Call Him If Packers Trade QB Amid Rumors

John Munson/Associated Press

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant doesn't want to play with the Green Bay Packers, but he apparently wouldn't mind playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.

After reports surfaced that the longtime Green Bay quarterback is looking to move on from the franchise, Bryant let him know he would be looking to talk if that came true.

Rodgers has reportedly received trade interest from around the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bryant, who did not play in 2018 or 2019 following eight years with the Dallas Cowboys, played in six games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

While Bryant doesn't want to be a Packer, Rodgers wasn't too keen on the possibility of him joining the franchise in 2018, when the team released Jordy Nelson and Bryant was a free agent. While he said he didn't understand why the team would make such a decision, he acknowledged that Bryant was talented.

"I don't know why you'd cut Jordy and bring in Dez, but he's a talented player," he said. "He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible."