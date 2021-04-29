    Dez Bryant Tells Aaron Rodgers to Call Him If Packers Trade QB Amid Rumors

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 29, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    John Munson/Associated Press

    Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant doesn't want to play with the Green Bay Packers, but he apparently wouldn't mind playing alongside Aaron Rodgers

    After reports surfaced that the longtime Green Bay quarterback is looking to move on from the franchise, Bryant let him know he would be looking to talk if that came true. 

    Rodgers has reportedly received trade interest from around the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Bryant, who did not play in 2018 or 2019 following eight years with the Dallas Cowboys, played in six games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

    While Bryant doesn't want to be a Packer, Rodgers wasn't too keen on the possibility of him joining the franchise in 2018, when the team released Jordy Nelson and Bryant was a free agent. While he said he didn't understand why the team would make such a decision, he acknowledged that Bryant was talented.

    "I don't know why you'd cut Jordy and bring in Dez, but he's a talented player," he said. "He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We will be grading every pick as they come in. Tap in to follow along 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Kwity Paye pays tribute to the Black Panther with custom suit for draft night

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Live 2021 NFL Draft 2021 Results

      Tracking the full list of selections

      Live 2021 NFL Draft 2021 Results
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Live 2021 NFL Draft 2021 Results

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report