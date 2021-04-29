Browns' Andrew Berry, Wife Brittan Announce Birth of Daughter Eden on Draft Day

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Day 1 of the 2021 NFL draft has produced a bonus gift for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and his wife, Brittan.

The Browns announced that Brittan gave birth to the couple's daughter, Eden Ruth Berry, on Thursday:

Andrew Berry is entering his second season as Cleveland's general manager and executive vice president of football operations. He was the youngest general manager in NFL history at the time of his hiring (32 years old).

The Browns went 11-5 and made the playoffs in Berry's first year running the front office. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game for their first postseason victory since January 1995.

Berry and the Browns have nine total picks in this year's draft. Their first selection is at No. 26 overall in Round 1.