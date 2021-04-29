    Browns' Andrew Berry, Wife Brittan Announce Birth of Daughter Eden on Draft Day

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. The NFL's salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. “If you look league-wide at the available cap dollars, it is like 40 percent of what it has been in the past,” Andrew Berry, Cleveland's executive vice president of football operations, said last week. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Day 1 of the 2021 NFL draft has produced a bonus gift for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and his wife, Brittan. 

    The Browns announced that Brittan gave birth to the couple's daughter, Eden Ruth Berry, on Thursday:

    Andrew Berry is entering his second season as Cleveland's general manager and executive vice president of football operations. He was the youngest general manager in NFL history at the time of his hiring (32 years old). 

    The Browns went 11-5 and made the playoffs in Berry's first year running the front office. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game for their first postseason victory since January 1995. 

    Berry and the Browns have nine total picks in this year's draft. Their first selection is at No. 26 overall in Round 1. 

