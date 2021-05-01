Every Tanking Team's Biggest Need in 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 7

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Any team picking early in the 2021 NBA draft will have more than one need to address. Except in cases where successful teams land in the lottery via trade, good draft position is often the result of a lot of losing.

Teams way down the league hierarchy generally also shouldn't draft for specific need. The best approach? Best player available.

Still, every cellar-dweller has at least one obvious, hit-you-over-the-head weakness that it should try to address in the draft. We'll highlight those here—whether it be a positional void, a statistical shortcoming or a broader realignment of its roster makeup.

In some cases, we'll suggest a specific draft prospect. In others, we'll focus more on the issue that any number of potential picks could address.

As for the "tanking team" field, we'll focus on clubs that aren't intent on making the playoffs or are so far out of the race as to make no difference. An easy rule of thumb establishes the cutoff: If you're at least five games back of the last play-in spot in the standings, you belong here.

Here's where these squads should direct their draft focus so they don't end up here again next year.