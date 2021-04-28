    Knicks Rumors: EuroLeague Star Luca Vildoza Nearing Contract Agreement with NY

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 28, 2021

    Argentina's Luca Vildoza gestures during a quarterfinal match against Serbia for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Argentina beats Serbia 97-87. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

    EuroLeague star Luca Vildoza could be on his way to Manhattan. 

    The guard is reportedly close to a contract agreement with the New York Knicks, per Alex Madrid of Eurohoops. SNY's Ian Begley confirmed there has been communication between the sides. 

    Vildoza has appeared in 31 games this season for Baskonia in Spain, averaging 10.1 points on 41 percent shooting, with 3.4 assists per game. 

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

