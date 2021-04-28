Knicks Rumors: EuroLeague Star Luca Vildoza Nearing Contract Agreement with NY

Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

EuroLeague star Luca Vildoza could be on his way to Manhattan.

The guard is reportedly close to a contract agreement with the New York Knicks, per Alex Madrid of Eurohoops. SNY's Ian Begley confirmed there has been communication between the sides.

Vildoza has appeared in 31 games this season for Baskonia in Spain, averaging 10.1 points on 41 percent shooting, with 3.4 assists per game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.