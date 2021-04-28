    Video: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises Atlanta Business with $15K Donation

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and insurance company The General have donated $15,000 to a business in the Atlanta area that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic:

    O'Neal stopped by Moods Music, a 20-year-old record store owned by Darryl Harris, to check out the wide selection of music. He showed particular interest in a vinyl record by legendary funk rock band Funkadelic and made a purchase of his own along with the donation.

    Harris said 2020 took "so much" revenue away from the company, but he's hopeful for a bounce-back year with the assist from Shaq.

