Cardinals' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have alternated between choosing quarterbacks and linebackers in the first round of the NFL draft in the last four years.

One of the two linebackers, Haason Reddick, departed in free agency and left a hole on the depth chart next to Chandler Jones and 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons.

While the Cardinals may be set at linebacker between Jones, Simmons and Jordan Hicks, they may go after a player at that position with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft with an eye on Jones' impending free agency next offseason.

Arizona may also look to the secondary at No. 16 if the right cornerbacks are available. It will likely not have a shot at Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn, but it could find a quality player in Caleb Farley or Greg Newsome II.