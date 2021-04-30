Updated NBA MVP Rankings and Odds: Who Would Win the Award Today?

3 of 6

Absent concrete MVP criteria, something The Athletic's Seth Partnow wrote on the subject stands out as the best baseline for the award: "But the MVP in any given season isn't necessarily the best player in the world. It's usually the guy for whom everything broke right in terms of health, team quality and his own performance."

Stephen Curry has two of those factors working for him. His own performance typifies world domination. He's contending for the league's scoring crown while recording the third-highest true shooting percentage of his career. Recency bias only helps him. He's averaging over 38 points in the month of April on a freakishly high 49 percent clip from beyond the arc. Relative to this season, his health is on point.

Team quality? Not so much. The Golden State Warriors hold the Western Conference's 10-seed. That just so happens to be part of the appeal here.

Curry shouldn't receive a haphazard number of brownie points for Golden State's fundamentally flawed roster, but he deserves a ton of credit for ferrying it further than almost anyone else could. The Warriors' offensive rating plunges by 15.5 points per 100 possessions without him on the floor, the biggest swing in the league among every player to record at least 250 minutes.

To what end this matters is debatable. Dragging a bare-bones supporting cast to respectability—Golden State's net rating sits at plus-3.8 with Curry versus minus-9.9 when he's off the court—is arguably less impressive than pushing a good team toward greatness. In this case, though, the talent surrounding Curry is that problematic.

The folks over at BBall Index have metrics for gauging the quality of talent that makes up the lineups in which each player spends time. Look at how the talent around Steph grades out as finishers, playmakers and floor-spacers:

Lineup Finishing: D+

Lineup Playmaking: D

Lineup Spacing: F

Nobody else on this list plays within a less ideal environment by these measures. (Luka Doncic comes closest.) And yet, Curry still ranks in the top three of EPM, TPA, VORP and RPM. He places 22nd in RAPM. That he has remained one of the most valuable players alive speaks to his impact across all contexts. And it isn't just his circus shot-making. It is his magnetic pull off the ball.

Every possession in which Curry is on the floor automatically redirects the attention of at least two defenders. This gravity is the author of opportunities that wouldn't otherwise exist. The shots he tees up for teammates while on-ball is almost beyond compare. He ranks sixth this season in box creation, an estimate of open shots created for teammates per 100 possessions, according to Back Picks. Nikola Jokic is, really, the only other player who matches the quality of shots Curry designs for others with his own scoring impact.

Whether Curry has the juice to climb higher than No. 4 is in the eye of the beholder. Plenty of people will be uncomfortable seeing him this high. The Warriors get trucked when he plays without Draymond Green, and he doesn't leave the same two-way dent as some of the names to follow. It'll be tough to vault him any higher unless Golden State scraps its way into a top-six seed.