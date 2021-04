Updated NBA MVP Rankings and Odds: Who Would Win the Award Today?

5 of 6

Minutes-played purists will not take kindly to Joel Embiid bagging second place. And indeed, the 18 games he's missed open the door for someone else to slide into this spot. He ranks outside the top 125 in total minutes and, let's face it, probably isn't playing in every one of the Philadelphia 76ers' remaining tilts.

Still, for the time being, the quality of Embiid's minutes is too overwhelming. This isn't someone simply dominating. It is dominance expanded.

Everything he does on defense is roughly the same as ever: deter, deter, deter. Opponents must think twice and then a third time about their next move when he's on the floor. He erases shots around the rim, and he also scares players out of taking them in the first place. Rival offenses see their clips at both the basket and from floater range implode when he's on the court.

What Embiid is doing on offense is more novel—and equally, if not more, impactful. His efficiency has dipped since returning from his left knee injury, but he's still averaging 29.8 points and 3.1 assists for the season while converting 54.3 percent of his twos and 37.6 percent of his threes—both career highs.

It would take less time to rattle off all the ways in which Embiid cannot punish defenses. He retains his bully status inside the arc. His 1.09 points per post-up possession rank fifth among everyone who has finished at least 100 such plays, and he's on pace to become the first player to average 13.1 free-throw attempts per 36 minutes.

Embiid isn't just partnering his interior dominance with better outside touch. He is now a functional shooter. Last year, he put down 33.3 percent of pull-up two-pointers. This season, that number has mushroomed to 47 percent.

Murky solo minutes—the Sixers are a slight negative when he's running without Ben Simmons—are easy to forgive when viewing his season through that lens. Only five players who have cleared 250 have a higher net-rating swing, and he ranks no lower than ninth in EPM, TPA, VORP, RPM and RAPM, making him the lone player to crack the top 10 in all five.

Philly's offense can still bog down during crunch time, and it isn't entirely clear whether Embiid alone can playoff-proof it. He is shooting 4-of-10 during the final two minutes of one-possession games and isn't a born table-setter. But he still gets to the line with bonkers frequency in those situations, and regardless of how he shakes out down the stretch of close games, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone making such a stark impact at both ends of the floor.