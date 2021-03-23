Top 3 Candidates for Every Major NBA Award After 3 Months

7 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets/Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Let's start with who's not above. Joel Embiid would be the pick if he never suffered a bone bruise in his left knee. Quality of minutes should take priority over sheer volume, but the most optimistic projections have him missing more than 20 percent of the regular season.

On to the actual ballot: LeBron will not, in all likelihood, finish in second place when we do this again. He's expected to miss several weeks with his high right ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

LeBron's pre-injury case at once seems overblown and understated. The "Age 36, Year 18" stuff is fun but doesn't have any bearing in this conversation. It is not Jokic's or Giannis' fault that they're 26 instead of 36.

The context of his performance is more powerful. Anthony Davis missed 19 games prior to LeBron's own injury. It didn't necessarily matter. The Lakers have outscored opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions in the time LeBron has played without his co-star. The team's overall net rating has improved by 14.4 points per 100 possessions with him—the seventh-highest swing among every player who has logged at least 500 minutes.

Not all of the advanced metrics paint him in top-spot light. Some still do. He ranks first in ESPN's real plus-minus (RPM) and second in NBA Shot Chart's luck adjusted real adjusted plus-minus (LA-RAPM).

Voter fatigue will probably prevent Giannis from winning a third consecutive MVP award. It shouldn't. His per-game averages compared to last year are largely the same—29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.3 blocks—but he appears to be passing with more feel and is finishing at a career-high 79.0 percent clip around the rim.

Giannis still lacks bankable counters to the feistiest defenses. He has an effective field-goal percentage of 41.3 on pull-up jumpers and is hitting just 35.5 percent of his fadeaways. But he's once again shooting better than 50 percent on post-ups, and the Giannis-without-Brook Lopez lineups are feasting on opponents.

His defense offsets whatever he leaves on the offensive table. He is still a harrowing presence around the basket and has logged more time versus No. 1 options, according to BBall Index. Milwaukee has been willing to go away from Giannis in crunch time, but the sample is painfully small.

The bigger picture speaks volumes: The Bucks are 17.9 points better per 100 possessions with him on the court, giving him the absolute highest swing among every player who has cleared 500 minutes.

I couldn't bring myself to pick between Jokic and Lillard. Jokic is the lifeblood of a top-five offense and averaging 27.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists while shooting 60.4 percent inside the arc and 42.5 percent from downtown. He might be the NBA's best offensive player this season.

Lillard has his own argument in that department. He's averaging 30.3 points and 7.6 assists while drilling 54.1 percent of his twos (career high) and 38.3 percent of his mostly difficult 11.2 three-point attempts per game. His crunch-time numbers read like a typo: 70.0 percent on twos (21-of-30), 48.5 percent on threes (16-of-33) and a perfect 38-of-38 from the foul line. Portland is 18-6 in games that include clutch minutes, almost entirely because of him.

This Jokic-or-Lillard dilemma might work itself out. There's room for both in the top three if LeBron's injury costs him a slot. Lillard has the storyline advantage. He has kept the Blazers afloat amid lengthy absences from CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. But the Nuggets have been far from healthy. Jamal Murray's early-season roller-coaster persisted in part because he was banged up.

Denver and Portland have identical records. The Nuggets have the better point differential per 100 possessions and record against teams above .500. Jokic and Lillard have similar net-rating swings. Jokic is 11th in RPM and 10th in LA-RAPM. Lillard is 13th and 67th, respectively.

This is hard. My head hurts. It's a tie...for now.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and are accurate entering games on March 22. Salary information via Basketball Insiders and Spotrac.

