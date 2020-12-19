2020-21 NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic, Giannis, Stephen Curry Favorites for Award

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have won back-to-back MVP awards the last two years, but oddsmakers aren't ready to give him the nod for a third-straight season just yet.

FanDuel Sportsbook instead listed Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as the favorite to take home the league's top individual honor in 2021 at +410 (bet $100 to win $410) with Antetokounmpo holding the second-best odds at +480.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was last year's favorite at +300 before the season while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry entered the 2019-20 campaign at +600. After missing most of last season with an injury, Curry's odds have dropped to +850, but that still gives him the third-best listing via FanDuel.

LeBron James saw an even bigger drop-off in his odds compared to last year going from preseason +700 in 2019-20 to +1500 this season. James, a four-time MVP, hasn't won the award since 2013. Meanwhile, his teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis, saw his preseason odds slip from +700 last year to +1000 this season.

The Lakers forward is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at +240.

