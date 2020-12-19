    2020-21 NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic, Giannis, Stephen Curry Favorites for Award

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 20, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic handles the ball during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Giannis Antetokounmpo may have won back-to-back MVP awards the last two years, but oddsmakers aren't ready to give him the nod for a third-straight season just yet. 

    FanDuel Sportsbook instead listed Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as the favorite to take home the league's top individual honor in 2021 at +410 (bet $100 to win $410) with Antetokounmpo holding the second-best odds at +480. 

    The Milwaukee Bucks star was last year's favorite at +300 before the season while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry entered the 2019-20 campaign at +600. After missing most of last season with an injury, Curry's odds have dropped to +850, but that still gives him the third-best listing via FanDuel. 

    LeBron James saw an even bigger drop-off in his odds compared to last year going from preseason +700 in 2019-20 to +1500 this season. James, a four-time MVP, hasn't won the award since 2013. Meanwhile, his teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis, saw his preseason odds slip from +700 last year to +1000 this season.

    The Lakers forward is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at +240.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

