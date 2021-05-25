WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

While NXT TakeOver is a rare event, WWE NXT will sometimes venture to put together a TakeOver-worthy card. The May 25 edition of the black-and-gold brand had a good case to make as a card worthy of NXT's biggest night.

Karrion Kross crushed Finn Balor in impressive and emphatic fashion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Neither wanted to wait any longer for the rematch. Arguably the two biggest threats in NXT would collide for the NXT Championship.

NXT women's champion Raquel Gonzalez was in action. She teamed with Dakota Kai against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, hoping to earn a future shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Cameron Grimes has been haunted at every turn by Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man was ready to face off with The Technical Savage, possibly resolving their long-running dispute.

The card also included the debut of Franky Monet, Bobby Fish seeking revenge in a match with Pete Dunne and Bronson Reed's first words since winning the NXT North American Championship.

It was to be a jam-packed edition for the black-and-gold brand. From the NXT Championship clash to the future many more NXT titles soon to be determined, this show had all the potential to shine.