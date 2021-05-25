WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25May 25, 2021
While NXT TakeOver is a rare event, WWE NXT will sometimes venture to put together a TakeOver-worthy card. The May 25 edition of the black-and-gold brand had a good case to make as a card worthy of NXT's biggest night.
Karrion Kross crushed Finn Balor in impressive and emphatic fashion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Neither wanted to wait any longer for the rematch. Arguably the two biggest threats in NXT would collide for the NXT Championship.
NXT women's champion Raquel Gonzalez was in action. She teamed with Dakota Kai against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, hoping to earn a future shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.
Cameron Grimes has been haunted at every turn by Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man was ready to face off with The Technical Savage, possibly resolving their long-running dispute.
The card also included the debut of Franky Monet, Bobby Fish seeking revenge in a match with Pete Dunne and Bronson Reed's first words since winning the NXT North American Championship.
It was to be a jam-packed edition for the black-and-gold brand. From the NXT Championship clash to the future many more NXT titles soon to be determined, this show had all the potential to shine.
Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart
Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez wanted to dominate early, but Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart were too in sync to lose control off the bat. The NXT women's champion had to pull Kai out of the ring to save her from a Blackheart Sharpshooter.
The War Goddess continued to frustrated Gonzalez, and the champion got too frustrated to put this away. Moon reversed the single-arm powerbomb into a stunner before Moon and Blackheart hit their tag team finisher to win.
Afterward, an angry Gonzalez struck, bashing Blackheart repeatedly into the barricade while Kai forced Moon to watch.
Result
Moon and Blackheart def. Kai and Gonzalez by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a good match, but it never quite hit the top gear these two teams can reach. It was all focused on back-and-forth action, which made the finish feel like it was out of nowhere. These teams have better in them, and it is coming.
Gonzalez vs. Moon or Blackheart is a good way to keep the NXT Women's Championship scene fresh. The War Goddess has been long awaiting a new title shot, and Blackheart proved herself truly when she wrestled at the highest level with Io Shirai.
The women's division in NXT can go any direction and shine. It's all a matter of keeping the stories fresh.
Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne (w/ Oney Lorcan)
Pete Dunne beat Bobby Fish into the mat early, but the motivation of Fish allowed him fight back. He went after the arm of The Bruiserweight with a Fujiwara armbar. Dunne further aggravated the former member of the Undisputed Era until he found his fire.
A powerful spinebuster put down The Bruiserweight for a moment and flipped Dunne onto the mat. Even after Dunne stomped on the surgically repaired of Fish, the returning star responded with an exploder suplex right on the ropes for a nearfall.
However, Fish got too focused on dealing damage to Dunne, trying to break the fingers. The Bruiserweight answered with the Bitter End, sealing the win.
Dunne allowed Lorcan to attack the right arm of Fish after the match, nearly putting him back on the shelf. Officials got involved just in time to save the arm.
Result
Dunne def. Fish by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While this was Fish's first match back, it was also a rare singles match from him. He was the tag team stalwart of the Undisputed Era when healthy. However, that does not mean he could not compete at Dunne's level.
He did just that in this match. While The Bruiserweight is a rare breed that few can match, Fish kept up. He lost, but NXT set up for Fish to defeat Lorcan and begin rebuilding his momentum. It will be interesting to see what he can do on his own in an ever-evolving men's division.
Mercedes Martinez vs. Zayda Ramier
Hit Row called out every champion, promising to watch them all closely. Mercedes Martinez promised that she learned from her loss to Raquel Gonzalez, rebuilding to the future. Boa was shown watching her.
Zayda Ramier tried to pull out a surprise against Martinez, but she found herself in trouble early thanks to a suplex and dragon sleeper. The veteran knocked Ramier off the top rope then hit a running knee to set up the Air Raid Crash to win.
The lights went out afterward as smoke filled the ring. Tian Sha marked the right hand of Martinez.
Result
Martinez def. Ramier by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
It grows clearer by the week that Ramier's upset win was a blip, and she is not seen as a serious challenger. She has been squashed repeatedly in non-competitive sprints. Martinez needed the momentum. It just would have been nice to see what Ramier could do in a longer bout.
Martinez vs. Tian Sha is fascinating. She is a veteran that can help develop the next group of stars in NXT. Xia Li could use the rub, and this might be the chance to finally see the mystery woman behind this group of future Chinese stars.