    Wizards' Bradley Beal on Russell Westbrook: He's All About Winning, Teammates

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) and guard Bradley Beal, right, react after an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 118-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    In February, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was full of praise for his new teammate Russell Westbrook, going so far as to call him "one of the best teammates I've ever had." 

    In an appearance Tuesday on ESPN's The Jump, Beal elaborated on what stands out about the guard.

    "He loves his teammates; he's all about his teammates," he said. "He's all about team; he's all about winning."

    Beal and Westbrook have had the Wizards on a hot streak over the past several weeks. The fledgling squad, which is 10th in the Eastern Conference at 27-34, had won eight games straight—their longest winning streak since 2001—before dropping Monday's game to the San Antonio Spurs in overtime. 

    Westbrook recorded his 12th triple-double in 15 games played this month in that loss, good to beat Wilt Chamberlain's record in a single month that had stood since March 1968

    Beal, who went off for 45 points on Monday, said he remembers thinking Westbrook's penchant for triple-doubles was "mind-boggling" when he faced the former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets star. Now that they're on the same side, he said Westbrook is making him better. 

    "He's in the trenches," Beal said. "He's actually fighting in there, he's grabbing rebounds, he's pushing the ball, he's making plays for guys. ... He wants everybody to get better." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Wizards are back in action Wednesday, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    Related

      NBA Stars Considering Knicks

      'There have been whispers' that Knicks' resurgence has helped New York become a 'destination franchise again' (Stein)

      NBA Stars Considering Knicks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Stars Considering Knicks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Dwight on Technical Fouls: I Feel Like I'm 'Targeted' by Officials

      Dwight on Technical Fouls: I Feel Like I'm 'Targeted' by Officials
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dwight on Technical Fouls: I Feel Like I'm 'Targeted' by Officials

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

      Eligible fans attending Sunday's game can receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Fiserv Forum

      Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Harsh Realities of 10-Day-Contract Life in the NBA

      Harsh Realities of 10-Day-Contract Life in the NBA
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harsh Realities of 10-Day-Contract Life in the NBA

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer