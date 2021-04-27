Wizards' Bradley Beal on Russell Westbrook: He's All About Winning, Teammates

Nick Wass/Associated Press

In February, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was full of praise for his new teammate Russell Westbrook, going so far as to call him "one of the best teammates I've ever had."

In an appearance Tuesday on ESPN's The Jump, Beal elaborated on what stands out about the guard.

"He loves his teammates; he's all about his teammates," he said. "He's all about team; he's all about winning."

Beal and Westbrook have had the Wizards on a hot streak over the past several weeks. The fledgling squad, which is 10th in the Eastern Conference at 27-34, had won eight games straight—their longest winning streak since 2001—before dropping Monday's game to the San Antonio Spurs in overtime.

Westbrook recorded his 12th triple-double in 15 games played this month in that loss, good to beat Wilt Chamberlain's record in a single month that had stood since March 1968.

Beal, who went off for 45 points on Monday, said he remembers thinking Westbrook's penchant for triple-doubles was "mind-boggling" when he faced the former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets star. Now that they're on the same side, he said Westbrook is making him better.

"He's in the trenches," Beal said. "He's actually fighting in there, he's grabbing rebounds, he's pushing the ball, he's making plays for guys. ... He wants everybody to get better."

The Wizards are back in action Wednesday, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET.