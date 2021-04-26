    Julius Erving Leaves Lakers' LeBron James Off His Top-2 All-Time NBA Teams

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 27, 2021

    NBA legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving, right, congratulates Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James after James was officially presented the NBA Rookie of the Year award at the NBA Store on New York's 5th Avenue, Tuesday, April 20, 2004. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)
    Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

    NBA legend Julius Erving put together his top all-time NBA teams, and one of the modern-day greats didn't make the list.

    In an appearance on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes, the Hall of Famer explained his rationale for leaving off LeBron James (27:45 mark).

    But first, here's who did make the cut on Erving's all-time teams:

    First Team: Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Elgin Baylor

    Second Team: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    As for the snub, Erving explained that James "has led the charge in terms of superteams." He noted that James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami and then went back to the Cavaliers to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love before winning the title with the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis last season.

    Erving previously shared his displeasure with another superteam this season, saying on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green that the Brooklyn Nets are "buying a championship" by signing multiple stars (h/t Ajayi Browne of Nets Wire).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Will Knicks Chase NBA Stars?🔍

      Insiders tell @jakelfischer how the Knicks may attack this offseason with stars across the league eyeing New York.

      Get the latest 📲

      Will Knicks Chase NBA Stars?🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will Knicks Chase NBA Stars?🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      @Jonwass used the Tankathon simulator to decide this draft order.

      Rockets have the No. 1 pick 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      John Wall Done for Season

      Rockets guard will sit for remainder of season after a hamstring tweak (Shams)

      John Wall Done for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      John Wall Done for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Here come the New York Knicks.

      See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report