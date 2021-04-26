Julius Erving Leaves Lakers' LeBron James Off His Top-2 All-Time NBA Teams

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

NBA legend Julius Erving put together his top all-time NBA teams, and one of the modern-day greats didn't make the list.

In an appearance on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes, the Hall of Famer explained his rationale for leaving off LeBron James (27:45 mark).

But first, here's who did make the cut on Erving's all-time teams:

First Team: Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Elgin Baylor



Second Team: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

As for the snub, Erving explained that James "has led the charge in terms of superteams." He noted that James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami and then went back to the Cavaliers to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love before winning the title with the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis last season.

Erving previously shared his displeasure with another superteam this season, saying on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green that the Brooklyn Nets are "buying a championship" by signing multiple stars (h/t Ajayi Browne of Nets Wire).