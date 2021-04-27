2021 NBA Free Agents Who Need to Make a Splash in the Playoffs

0 of 5

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

The Larry O'Brien Trophy isn't the only thing up for grabs when the NBA playoffs tip off.

For some players, the postseason is a chance to bolster or redefine their value ahead of free agency. Not everybody needs this high-stakes sample size to solidify their next paydays. Certain soon-to-be free agents are max or near-max formalities. They will be the ones who dictate the market. A handful are just in line to get paid a handsome sum no matter what.

Josh Richardson, for example, could stand to boost his offensive stock before hitting the open market. But his roller-coaster shooting won't prevent him from soliciting offers that make it smart to turn down his $11.6 million player option. Three-and-D archetypes remain among the most sought-after talents in the business, even if the "three" part of that equation is theoretical.

This exercise will instead focus on players with an opportunity to make or break their next contracts with their postseason performance. Some are already in line for a major raise and need the playoffs to validate their improvement even further. Others will be looking to reinject life into their once-prominent value after falling off.

Since the play-in tournament has made forecasting the postseason field a fuzzier process, only those on teams with a 50 percent chance or better of surviving the final cut, as per FiveThirtyEight, were considered for inclusion. And while these selections are not the only right answers, they're among the impending free agents worth watching the closest once the playoffs begin.