    Stephen Curry Breaks James Harden's NBA Record for Most 3-Pointers in a Month

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a 3-point shot over Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    Eventually, it's going to be surprising to see any NBA record regarding three-point shooting belong to anyone but Stephen Curry.

    The Golden State Warriors star continued his red-hot April by drilling his 83rd triple of the month during Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Monte Poole of NBC Sports noted Curry passed James Harden's mark for the most three-pointers in a single month.

    The seven-time All-Star, who entered play with the record for the most triples in a season (402) and second-most of a career (2,761), has more games with double-digit three-pointers this month (four) than games with fewer than four three-pointers (two).

    He also entered play averaging 38.2 points per game in April and is largely keeping the team afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. It felt fitting that Sunday's record-breaking mark was from well beyond the arc, as he has completely tilted opposing defenses with his ability to pull up from anywhere.

    While Curry continues to add to his record with two more games remaining in April, the biggest question is whether he will be shooting from the outside in the playoffs.

    His Warriors are 30-30 and 10th in the Western Conference, four games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in tournament spot.

