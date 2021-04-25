    Patriots' Bill Belichick Presented with Key to City of Annapolis

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    Bill Belichick has six Super Bowl titles and three Coach of the Year awards on his resume.

    He now has a key to the City of Annapolis as well.

    Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette reported Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley recognized the legendary New England Patriots head coach with a key to the city at halftime of the Army-Navy men's lacrosse game.

    "It feels so amazing to recognize a legendary figure in Coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the most humble people I've ever met," Buckley said. "It's the classic example of local boy made good. Coach Belichick got his start here in Annapolis then went on to do so many incredible things."

    Belichick was a starting defenseman for the Annapolis High lacrosse team and spoke to Navy's team prior to the game.

    A number of his childhood friends also joined him for the ceremony.

    "It's an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown," Belichick said. "There's nothing bigger than that. I'm so proud to be an Annapolitan."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Trevor Lawrence Among 45 Prospects to Participate Virtually in NFL Draft

      Trevor Lawrence Among 45 Prospects to Participate Virtually in NFL Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trevor Lawrence Among 45 Prospects to Participate Virtually in NFL Draft

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots Don’t Have to Do Anything 'Sexy’ in the Draft

      Patriots Don’t Have to Do Anything 'Sexy’ in the Draft
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots Don’t Have to Do Anything 'Sexy’ in the Draft

      Bernd Buchmasser
      via Pats Pulpit

      Cam, Jonnu Smith and Others Will Attend Pats' Voluntary Workouts

      Cam, Jonnu Smith and Others Will Attend Pats' Voluntary Workouts
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Cam, Jonnu Smith and Others Will Attend Pats' Voluntary Workouts

      Tyler Sullivan
      via CBSSports.com

      Terrell Davis Says Edelman a Hall of Famer Amid Debates

      Terrell Davis Says Edelman a Hall of Famer Amid Debates
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Terrell Davis Says Edelman a Hall of Famer Amid Debates

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report