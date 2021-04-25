Patriots' Bill Belichick Presented with Key to City of Annapolis

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Bill Belichick has six Super Bowl titles and three Coach of the Year awards on his resume.

He now has a key to the City of Annapolis as well.

Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette reported Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley recognized the legendary New England Patriots head coach with a key to the city at halftime of the Army-Navy men's lacrosse game.

"It feels so amazing to recognize a legendary figure in Coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the most humble people I've ever met," Buckley said. "It's the classic example of local boy made good. Coach Belichick got his start here in Annapolis then went on to do so many incredible things."

Belichick was a starting defenseman for the Annapolis High lacrosse team and spoke to Navy's team prior to the game.

A number of his childhood friends also joined him for the ceremony.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown," Belichick said. "There's nothing bigger than that. I'm so proud to be an Annapolitan."