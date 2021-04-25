NFL Legend Terrell Davis Says Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer Amid Debates

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman deserves induction into Canton due to his impact in big moments.

"Always to me, it's looking at impact," Davis told TMZ Sports. "I don't care about whether you made it to the Pro Bowl or 1st Team All-Pro—I mean, those are great to have and they signify how great you've played.

"But, my eyes tell me that when I watch this man play every single Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, whatever day they played on, he was a playmaker. He was a difference-maker. And, he made huge plays in the Super Bowl as we saw."

From a statistical standpoint, Edelman has no place in the Hall of Fame. He retired this month with fewer receptions than the likes of Jeremy Maclin, Dwayne Bowe and Pierre Garcon, guys no one would consider close to being Hall of Famers.

While totaling a bunch of stats is not necessarily the only qualification for the Hall of Fame, Edelman was never considered one of the best players at his position. He never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team.

Where Edelman's candidacy shines is in the postseason. He's second behind Jerry Rice in postseason receptions and receiving yards, won three Super Bowls and was the Super Bowl LIII MVP after making one of the most iconic catches in NFL history.

From a voting standpoint, Edelman might be the biggest test to show how much a player's postseason performance matters in evaluating their career.