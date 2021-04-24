    Nets' Kevin Durant Likely to Return from Thigh Injury vs. Suns

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 130-115. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets could get Kevin Durant back for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Durant is officially listed as probable after missing the past three games with a thigh contusion.

    Durant was injured in the first quarter of Brooklyn's 109-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday. His thigh collided with Trevor Ariza's knee as he was driving to the basket.

    Brooklyn ruled Durant out for the remainder of that game, but he wasn't expected to miss an extended period of time. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Wednesday the Nets considered the injury to be minor.

    The Heat game was Durant's fifth appearance back after he missed 23 consecutive games from Feb. 15 to April 5 with a strained left hamstring. The 11-time All-Star has been terrific when he's been in the lineup, averaging 27.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting from three, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

    Durant's return comes at a great time for the Nets. James Harden was ruled out indefinitely Tuesday after suffering a setback while rehabbing his strained right hamstring.

    The Nets lead the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record.

