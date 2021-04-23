Jacob deGrom Dazzles with Career-High 15 Strikeouts in Mets' Win over Nationals

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a career-high 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 home win over the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field.

DeGrom threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and permitting no walks. He struck out every batter in the sixth and seventh frames, notching his career-best 15th punchout by catching Kyle Schwarber looking:

The right-hander, who retired 19 straight batters to end the game, allowed just one runner to pass first base off an Andrew Stevenson third-inning double. That marked the last time any National got on base safely.

The 32-year-old has now struck out 50 batters over 27 innings, allowing just one earned run, 13 hits and three walks. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner's ERA is down to 0.31, and his WHIP is 0.55.

STATS posted this incredible note about deGrom reaching the 50-strikeout mark while dominating at the plate too:

DeGrom's in great company with ex-Mets ace Dwight "Doc" Gooden, who dominated baseball in 1984 and 1985. Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez, who played with Gooden in the 1980s, compared the two superstars' apexes, per Gelbs:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

DeGrom has struck out 14 or more batters in three straight games, and he joined some elite company by accomplishing that feat, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

For good measure, deGrom has been good at the dish too, and he even smoked a game-winning RBI double down the left field line in the fifth inning:

DeGrom is also 6-for-11 (.545 batting average) at the plate with three runs and a pair of RBI. Steve Gelbs of SNY relayed this remarkable stat after deGrom drove in a runner Friday:

He finished Friday by going 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

What deGrom is doing is simply bewildering right now:

Mets teammate and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman also chimed in:

Remarkably, deGrom has been striking out batters at a remarkable rate despite keeping his pitch count low. Before Friday, his previous season-high was 99, when he struck out 14 over six innings against the Colorado Rockies last Saturday.

Against the Nats, he threw 109 pitches for the game but had just 92 when he earned his 15th K of the night.

DeGrom's next turn in the rotation will occur April 30 at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies.