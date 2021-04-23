    Tampa Bay Lightning Unveil 2020 Stanley Cup Title Rings Featuring 557 Diamonds

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 23, 2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning players look on as their 2019-2020 Stanley Cup Champions banner is revealed before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled their championship rings on Friday after winning the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and they are absolutely stunning. 

    The design features a rotating diamond-encrusted Stanley Cup logo on the face, that lifts to reveal a single black diamond representing a puck atop of the name of the city where the Bolts began the 2019-20 season—Stockholm. But there are a number of eye-popping details across every inch of the ring.

    On one side, the "Distant Thunder" slogan pays tribute to the fans who could not be in the arena for the playoffs because of the pandemic, while the bottom of the ring features the words "Gravy Train"—the team's locker room victory song. 

    The inside of the ring is just as impressive. Each player who receives a ring has their signature engraved in the base of the ring while the inner sides feature the results of each playoff series and the number "216:14" to honor the truly absurd amount of postseason overtime minutes the team endured to win the cup.

    In all, the ring holds 557 diamonds, 81 sapphires, 25 carats of gemstones and 14-karat white gold and is more than worthy of any Stanley Cup champion to wear. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
