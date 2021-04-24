UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Associated Press

The weigh-ins are done, the fights are official, and three titles will be on the line at UFC 261 in front of a full capacity audience in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal serve as the main event. The two welterweights will fight for the second time after Usman took the first fight by unanimous decision in July 2020. The Nigerian Nightmare has since defended his belt against Gilbert Burns, while Masvidal has not fought.

Two women's belts will also be up for grabs. Coming off an instant classic fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zheng Weili will defend her strap against another former champion in Rose Namajunas.

The title tripleheader also features another title defense from Valentina Shevchenko. Bullet has proved to be unstoppable at 125 pounds, but Jessica Andrade will look to put that to the test.

It's a loaded card with a fair share of intriguing non-title fights as the organization returns to a full capacity crowd for the first time since holding events exclusively in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, or the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at the complete card and schedule along with the predictions for the biggest fights on Saturday night.