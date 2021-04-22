    76ers' Joel Embiid Says There's 'No Doubt' He's MVP: I've Been Dominant All Year

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2021
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    In the midst of a dominant season for one of the best teams in the league, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has no problem advocating for himself for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award.

    Speaking to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Embiid has "no doubt" he's the MVP because he's "been dominant all season."

    Embiid was arguably the frontrunner for the award for the first half of the 72-game season. However, the four-time All-Star seemed to lose his grasp on the MVP after suffering an injury during a March 12 game against the Washington Wizards. 

    The Sixers diagnosed Embiid with a bone bruise in his left knee when he landed awkwardly in the third quarter of a 127-101 win over Washington. He missed 10 games. 

    During his time off the court, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic seemed to move into the top spot in the MVP race. He's averaging career-highs with 26.4 points, 11 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game for a Denver team that has won 21 of its past 26 games after a 17-15 start. Jokic has the added advantage of having started every game for Denver so far.

    Embiid is also having the best year of his stellar career. The 27-year-old is averaging 30.1 points on 38.7 percent three-point shooting, 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, though he's already missed 18 games this season. 

    The last NBA MVP winner who missed more than 15 games in a season was Bill Walton (24 games missed) with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977-78. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Embiid Has 'No Doubt' He's MVP

      76er's star (30.1 PPG) knows who he'd vote for as MVP this year: 'I’ve been dominant all season' 🎥

      Embiid Has 'No Doubt' He's MVP
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Has 'No Doubt' He's MVP

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Sixers to sign veteran Anthony Tolliver to a second 10-day contract

      Sixers to sign veteran Anthony Tolliver to a second 10-day contract
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers to sign veteran Anthony Tolliver to a second 10-day contract

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Doc Rivers Hopes Sixers Will Be Healthier in Road Matchup with Bucks

      Doc Rivers Hopes Sixers Will Be Healthier in Road Matchup with Bucks
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Rivers Hopes Sixers Will Be Healthier in Road Matchup with Bucks

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      LBJ Loves Knicks Win Streak 🗽

      LeBron tweets that 'the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning'

      LBJ Loves Knicks Win Streak 🗽
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LBJ Loves Knicks Win Streak 🗽

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report