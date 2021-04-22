Best NBA Same-Game Parlay, Betting Props for 76ers vs. Bucks; Lakers vs. Mavs

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Four playoff contenders are preparing to tipoff on Thursday night with both contests airing nationally on NBA on TNT. That can only mean it's time to fire up FanDuel and get some Single Game Parlay tickets lined up and ready to win.

The action gets started with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Milwaukee Bucks followed by the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Neither of these games are as straightforward as they appear on paper, however. The Sixers are coming off a three-point loss at home to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday while the Lakers are still nursing a number of injuries to their star players. That just means it's time to rifle through the key ring and make sure all the locks are in order.

Here's how we're getting ready to cash in.

Drinks On Them

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Tipoff: 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Bucks -8 (-112)

Moneyline: Sixers +270 (bet $100 to win $270)

Over/Under: 225 (-110)

The trick with the early game is the status of back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak exited Monday's overtime loss against Phoenix with a left toe cramp and at this point in the season there's no question Milwaukee won't be taking any chances with him. As enticing as his props are on Thursday, it's best to stay away.

Build Around This: Khris Middleton 3+ Made Threes (+178)

Middleton's deep ball has been a bit spotty of late, but his opportunities to sink his three-pointers remain at an extremely high level. Over the last five contests, Middleton has attempted fewer than six three-pointers just once. His makes have hovered around two-to-three per game over that stretch, so if you feel more comfortable taking him at two-plus made threes (-182) go for it, but we're going to avoid the juice.

Squad Ride Single Game Parlays

Khris Middleton 3+ Made Threes, Khris Middleton 4+ Rebounds, Jrue Holiday 6+ Assists (+624, bet $100 to win $624)

Khris Middleton 3+ Made Threes, Jrue Holiday 6+ Assists, Jrue Holiday Under 18.5 Points, Sixers +8 (+2075)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers +138

Over/Under: 216 (-110)

Anthony Davis hasn't played since February 14th. That streak is likely to reach an end on Thursday. The all-world forward said he plans to retake the court against the Mavs after working through both calf and Achilles injuries over the last two months. Expect him to be on a tight minutes restriction and more of a fun sideshow as far as betting goes. He's far too unpredictable at this point to wager significantly on.

Build Around This: Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Andre Drummond said it best on April 13: You can't expect the Lakers to have much chemistry while a number of players remain injured. His quote was more geared towards finding a rhythm on offense, but we're going to take it at face value here. While Los Angeles continues to tinker with its rotation and make sure its top players are healthy for another postseason run, it's just too hard to trust the defending champions. Especially if Davis is going to be playing sporadically and testing out his leg.

Squad Ride Single Game Parlays

Mavericks -3.5, Over 216, Mavericks Double Result (+357)

Mavericks -3.5, Over 216, Kristaps Porzingis First Basket, Mavericks Double Result (+3478)

Let's Get Rich

While the TNT matchups provide the most fun on Thursday, there are too many great games across the league to just focus on the main course. We're going after the big lines and preparing to go yacht shopping once they hit.

First Basket Joel Embiid (+500)

First Basket Brandon Ingram (+550)

First Basket Jayson Tatum (+600)

First Basket Devonte' Graham (+750)

First Basket Anthony Davis (+500)

Payout: $10 to win $139,220 (+1392200)

Thursday's 3X2

Get your night started off right with the best bet in basketball. FanDuel is offering boosted odds for 3x2s on both nationally televised games. It's as simple a bet as you can find on the night. If both teams combine to hit two three-pointers in the first three minutes of the first quarter, you win. Odds are listed at +110 with a max bet of $50 for Sixers-Bucks and Lakers-Mavs each. Happy trailing out there.

