Andre Drummond Says 'You Can't Expect' Lakers to Have Chemistry Amid Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers' struggle to find consistency hasn't gotten any easier since the trade deadline passed and the buyout market came to a crawl.

That's not a surprise for forward Andre Drummond, who joined the Lakers after getting bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers last month. After defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 101-93, on Tuesday, Drummond explained building chemistry will take time. Until then, L.A. can focus on playing tough defense like it did against the Hornets.

On Tuesday, that defense held Charlotte to 25.7 percent behind the arc, forced 18 turnovers while building an 11-point lead.

