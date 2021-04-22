Goldberg Says There Are 'Absolutely' Still 'Interesting' Matchups for Him in WWE

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg believes there are still some worthwhile rivalries for him in WWE.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Goldberg responded affirmatively when asked if he can still captivate the WWE Universe: "Hey, let's be perfectly honest—a different era of Goldberg would match up against anybody. The question is—could this era of Goldberg match up with anyone still and have it be interesting? I think the answer is absolutely yes."

The 54-year-old has wrestled a very limited schedule for WWE in recent years and has not appeared on WWE programming since the Royal Rumble in January, when he lost to Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match.

Before that, Goldberg put the universal title on the line at WrestleMania 36 last year, dropping it to Braun Strowman.

That match was originally supposed to be Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, but The Big Dog pulled out of WrestleMania amid the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing WWE to sub in Strowman as a late replacement.

Given that Goldberg vs. Reigns never happened, that feud is likely the most intriguing one left for the veteran, especially given that Reigns is now a dominant heel under his Tribal Chief persona.

Reigns is essentially the heel version of what Goldberg was in WCW in terms of mowing down the competition and enjoying a long title reign. On top of that, they both employ the Spear as a finishing move, which is something that can be woven into the storyline.

During an appearance on The Pop Culture Show last August, Goldberg revealed that he is contracted with WWE through 2023 on a deal that will see him wrestle twice per year.

That means there are five matches left on his contract, including one more this year. One can only assume that WWE would want to have him for a big show, so perhaps SummerSlam is the target for the next Goldberg match.

Reigns vs. Goldberg would be something WWE can put on the marquee for SummerSlam, but it is far from the only Goldberg match that might pique the interest of fans, as clashes with WWE champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Cesaro and Big E stand out as potential contests of note as well.

