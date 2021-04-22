Questions 76ers Must Answer Before 2021 NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers rank inside the class of heavyweight NBA championship contenders.

Their place among that group might be up for discussion, but their inclusion in it is not.

Joel Embiid is an all-caps SUPERSTAR. Ben Simmons might be the league's top defensive chess piece with his unrivaled versatility. Tobias Harris has turned this entire campaign into a heater. The offseason investment in shooting has already paid off. Coach Doc Rivers has pushed the right buttons as the Sixers had hoped.

But the Sixers, like everyone else, have things to clean up and questions to answer ahead of the 2021 playoffs. We'll focus on the latter with three of the more pressing inquiries for this club.