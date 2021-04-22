Questions Celtics Must Answer Before 2021 NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

In a vacuum, Boston's decision to let Gordon Hayward walk in free agency seemed sensible once he scored a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

But that was operating under the assumption the Celtics still had a Big Three without him. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have upheld their end of the bargain, Kemba Walker has rarely been himself in a season he started late because of a nagging knee issue.

There are flashes of Vintage Kemba, such as when he's cooking dudes off the dribble and peppering in mid-range jumpers with a feathery soft touch. However, he has struggled enough with his shooting to fail to turn those flashes into more substantial streaks.

His three-point percentage has tailed off (34.5 percent, his lowest mark since 2014-15), and his long-two connection clip has fallen off a cliff (34.8 percent from 16 feet to the three-point arc, the second-worst rate of his career).

Since his 6'0", 184-pound frame makes him an obvious target on defense, he needs to be special offensively to consistently affect the Celtics for the better. He has done that in the past, but the 30-year-old needs to rediscover his reliability in a hurry.