Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled out vs. Clippers with Back Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the L.A. Clippers with back spasms.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star who joined the Lakers in 2019 in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, is averaging 21.4 points on 50.3 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 32.1 minutes per matchup.

The 28-year-old was tremendous in his first season in purple and gold, earning All-Star and All-NBA honors while co-leading the Lakers to an NBA title alongside LeBron James.

His second year has not been as fruitful largely because of a right calf strain and an aggravation of his right Achilles tendonosis. Davis left a Feb. 14 game against the Utah Jazz early because of the ailments and sat until April 22 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kentucky product also missed time this year due to a right calf contusion (one game), a right abductor strain (one game), a bruised right quad (one game) and right Achilles tendonosis (two games).

Without Davis in the lineup, the Lakers should call upon either Kyle Kuzma or Markieff Morris to assume more minutes at power forward alongside center Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. Regardless of who starts, both figure to see increased playing time.