Aldon Smith Surrenders to Authorities on 2nd-Degree Battery Charge

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aldon Smith surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday and was booked on a battery charge, according to Nola.com's Michelle Hunter.

He was released on bond later that night.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office had previously issued an arrest warrant for second-degree battery for Smith in connection with an alleged assault that took place on April 17 in the New Orleans area.

