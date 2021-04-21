    Aldon Smith Surrenders to Authorities on 2nd-Degree Battery Charge

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) runs onto the field during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aldon Smith surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday and was booked on a battery charge, according to Nola.com's Michelle Hunter

    He was released on bond later that night.

    The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office had previously issued an arrest warrant for second-degree battery for Smith in connection with an alleged assault that took place on April 17 in the New Orleans area.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

