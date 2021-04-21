    Pacers' JaKarr Sampson Suspended 1 Game for Headbutting Spurs' Patty Mills

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) is held back by forward Justin Holiday (8) after he and San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) exchange words during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, April 19, 2021. Sampson was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson has been suspended one game for headbutting Patty Mills in Monday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs

    Per an official release from the NBA, Sampson will serve his suspension on Wednesday night when the Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder:

    The incident occurred in the fourth quarter when Sampson appeared to shove Mills in the back on an Aaron Holiday layup. 

    After the Spurs brought the ball up the court, Mills appeared to intentionally run into Sampson. The Pacers forward shoved him and used his head to make contact with Mills as the two men were standing face-to-face. 

    The officials whistled Sampson for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected him from the game. Mills and Rudy Gay, who got tangled up with Sampson after the altercation began, were fined for their roles in the incident. 

    San Antonio won the game 109-94 for its fourth victory in the past six games. The Pacers have dropped three of their last four games. 

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Pacers' Sampson gets 1-game ban for headbutt

      Pacers' Sampson gets 1-game ban for headbutt
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Pacers' Sampson gets 1-game ban for headbutt

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Pacers' JaKarr Sampson suspended one game for headbutting Spurs' Patty Mills

      Pacers' JaKarr Sampson suspended one game for headbutting Spurs' Patty Mills
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Pacers' JaKarr Sampson suspended one game for headbutting Spurs' Patty Mills

      The Indianapolis Star
      via The Indianapolis Star

      Why Is Everybody Sleeping on the Suns?

      Is this CP3's last shot at a ring? Execs weigh in on Phoenix's chances, in the playoffs 📲

      Why Is Everybody Sleeping on the Suns?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why Is Everybody Sleeping on the Suns?

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Futures of the NBA's Worst Teams

      Who has the most hope to turn into a contender soon? ➡️

      Ranking the Futures of the NBA's Worst Teams
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking the Futures of the NBA's Worst Teams

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report