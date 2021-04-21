Pacers' JaKarr Sampson Suspended 1 Game for Headbutting Spurs' Patty Mills

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson has been suspended one game for headbutting Patty Mills in Monday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Per an official release from the NBA, Sampson will serve his suspension on Wednesday night when the Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder:

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter when Sampson appeared to shove Mills in the back on an Aaron Holiday layup.

After the Spurs brought the ball up the court, Mills appeared to intentionally run into Sampson. The Pacers forward shoved him and used his head to make contact with Mills as the two men were standing face-to-face.

The officials whistled Sampson for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected him from the game. Mills and Rudy Gay, who got tangled up with Sampson after the altercation began, were fined for their roles in the incident.

San Antonio won the game 109-94 for its fourth victory in the past six games. The Pacers have dropped three of their last four games.