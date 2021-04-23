Ranking NBA's Most Clutch Players This Season

0 of 11

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Evaluating crunch-time performance in the NBA is a process rife with imperfection. Definitions of "clutch play" vary. Roles within end-of-game offenses vary. There is also—deep breath—more to crunch-time heroism than strictly getting buckets.

This level of difficulty and inconsistency is presented as a disclaimer: These rankings are not meant to be unimpeachable. They exist relative to one interpretation of clutch value...and because they're fun.

Scoring is the focus of this exercise. Made shots down the stretch of close games are sexy. Novel, I know. But rather than run with the wider definition of crunch time, we'll instead look at the effectiveness of players during one-possession games—i.e. their teams trail or lead by no more than three points—inside two minutes to play.

To get there, I've culled the average points generated per shot on twos, threes and at the foul line over these stretches. Every player's average points generated per shot in those spots will then be subtracted from the leaguewide average. That difference will be multiplied by the number of attempts from each area to help account for volume.

Not all shots from the field are created equal. Some players are manufacturing a lion's share of their own buckets. Others are scoring off assists. In an attempt to reward from-scratch shot-makers, I've also run through the above processing using the percentage of made field goals that go unassisted during this specific sliver of crunch time.

All four resulting player scores will be added together to form Crunch-Time Value. From there, since the average number of shots taken by a player in this clutch situation is slightly over four, I will filter out anyone who has fewer than five field-goal attempts to their name. Everyone remaining will then be ranked according to their crunch-time value.

Be warned we're working with extremely small samples. Nobody logged more than 45 minutes or attempted more than 31 shots in these crunch-time situations through games played on April 20. But I wanted to assess scoring efficiency in the highest-leverage moments, and isolating the final two minutes of one-possession games felt like a good middle ground.

Once more: This is not a perfect formula. It doesn't weigh the difficulty of opposing teams or individual defenders. Nor does it factor in passing or defensive impact. Relative to what we have watched, though, it does provide a satisfactory glance at some of the most clutch scorers this season.

Emphasis on this season. The goal here isn't to identify the players we want taking the final shot moving forward, just those who have made the most of their gut-check scoring opportunities so far.