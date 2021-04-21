Seahawks Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Seahawks Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft PicksApril 21, 2021
Most of the players on the Seattle Seahawks roster do not have to worry about drafted rookies taking their positions this offseason.
Seattle is in possession of three 2021 NFL draft selections thanks to a handful of trades used to acquire top-tier talent.
The additions of Jamal Adams and Gabe Jackson in the last 12 months cut down the team's list of needs, but it also handed it a smaller margin of error for the selections made in Cleveland.
Unless an unlikely trade occurs, we will not hear from the Seahawks until the No. 56 overall pick and then again at the 129th selection.
The lack of draft capital means the Seahawks are probably stuck in their three draft positions, and they could go in a handful of directions with their opening selection.
Ethan Pocic
Even though the Seahawks added Jackson to upgrade the protection for Russell Wilson, they could still do more at the position.
Ethan Pocic's starting spot could be under threat if the Seahawks go after Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in the second round.
Bleacher Report's NFL draft experts rated Humphrey as the No. 3 overall interior lineman in the draft class, and he has plenty of experience working with mobile quarterbacks from his time with the Sooners.
If the Seahawks could add a top interior lineman to the unit alongside Jackson and Duane Brown, the protection for Wilson could turn in the right direction.
Wilson was taken down on 146 occasions in the last three seasons. The 47 sacks suffered in 2021 was actually the lowest total of the three campaigns.
Any offensive line that gives up that many sacks should be under close evaluation throughout the offseason, and if an improvement, like Humphrey, becomes available, the Seahawks should take a long look at him.
Ahkello Witherspoon
Normally a free-agent signing should feel comfortable about his role on a new team, but the Seahawks could look for more upgrades at cornerback to complement Tre Flowers.
Ahkello Witherspoon was signed away from the San Francisco 49ers, but he may not be an upgrade from the departed Shaquill Griffin.
The new Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back had three interceptions in 12 games last season, and he has 50 tackles in three of his four NFL campaigns.
Witherspoon has a single 30-tackle season and just four interceptions throughout his four-year career, all of which was spent in San Francisco.
If the Seahawks feel comfortable with their offensive line situation, they could look at a defensive back to compete with Witherspoon, or fill in the nickelback role to start the season.
Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu was listed as the top sleeper in the draft class by B/R's Cory Giddings, but he may not warrant a second-round pick since he is the 13th-rated corner on that list.
Washington's Elijah Molden, who is listed as Giddings' top slot corner, could be a more likely second-round selection, and the Seahawks should have a more-than-detailed scouting report since he plays in their backyard.
Darrell Taylor
Darrell Taylor has not yet played a snap in the NFL, and he may face a fight for consistent playing time.
The 2020 second-round pick missed last season because of a leg injury he suffered while in college at Tennessee.
Seattle signed Kerry Hyder in free agency, brought back Carlos Dunlap and have Poona Ford and Al Woods in the middle.
Taylor could get lost in the shuffle if the Seahawks bring in another pass-rusher during next week's selection process.
In the last four years, the Seahawks selected seven defensive lineman, and they could still follow that trend with one of their three selections.
Seattle could look to draft insurance on the defensive interior in case Taylor does not thrive after his injury, and it never hurts to have as many pass-rushers as possible in a division where the interior battles are so important.
The Seahawks need linemen to get pressure on every down in NFC West battles, or else they run the risk of being run off the field by the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. They allowed over 100 rushing yards in three divisional games in 2020 and let up over 300 total yards in all of those contests.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.