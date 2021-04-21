Seahawks Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Most of the players on the Seattle Seahawks roster do not have to worry about drafted rookies taking their positions this offseason.

Seattle is in possession of three 2021 NFL draft selections thanks to a handful of trades used to acquire top-tier talent.

The additions of Jamal Adams and Gabe Jackson in the last 12 months cut down the team's list of needs, but it also handed it a smaller margin of error for the selections made in Cleveland.

Unless an unlikely trade occurs, we will not hear from the Seahawks until the No. 56 overall pick and then again at the 129th selection.

The lack of draft capital means the Seahawks are probably stuck in their three draft positions, and they could go in a handful of directions with their opening selection.