Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Players Like Kyle Pitts Don't 'Come Around Every Year'

Earlier in April, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was "infatuated" with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, widely believed to be a potential top-five pick in this year's NFL draft.

On Tuesday, the team's executive vice president Stephen Jones said his father's interest was real during an interview on 105.3 The Fan and explained why (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"I think he's certainly giving his view on what a unique football player Kyle Pitts is. He's a unique matchup player and certainly if you look at the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and the way New England has utilized them over the years, these mismatched tight end players can certainly make a difference in offensive football. I think you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who knows football personnel in the NFL, coaches, that can't see the vision for what problems a player like Kyle Pitts could present. I think he's a unique player that doesn't come around every year. Certainly Jerry was just acknowledging that."

Barring a trade up the board, of course, it's highly unlikely Pitts will be around when the Cowboys select at No. 10. In The Athletic's consensus Big Board, Pitts comes in at No. 3 behind only quarterback Trevor Lawrence and offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Sure, tight ends are very rarely top-10 picks. But Pitts is believed to be so talented that he'll assuredly be an exception to that rule.

In ESPN's alternating mock draft between Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, the latter selected Pitts for the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4, saying he wasn't "passing on a multidimensional offensive nightmare like Pitts. He can be used all over the formation and is nearly impossible to cover."

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network also projected Pitts to the Falcons at No. 4, writing that he has "otherworldly talent."

What about CBS Sports' Pete Prisco? You guessed it, No. 4 to the Falcons, saying the selection "would give them one of the toughest offenses to defend in terms of the passing game as he joins Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley."

Draft guru and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, had Pitts dropping all the way to … well, to No. 5 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in his latest mock draft.

Scour the internet, and it's hard to find a mock draft that has Pitts dropping any lower than No. 6 overall. If the Cowboys want Pitts, they'll have to move up.

And maybe that will be enough of a deterrent, seeing as Dallas has far bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball and plenty of weapons already on the roster (Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup) for starting quarterback Dak Prescott as he returns from injury.

"We've made no bones about it: Barring something very opportunistic, we certainly want to improve our defensive football team," Stephen Jones said Monday.

His father may be infatuated with Pitts, but a cornerback like Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn would make a lot more sense from a need perspective. If Pitts drops past the Dolphins, though, don't be shocked if the Cowboys make a move.