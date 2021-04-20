Lakers' LeBron James Tweets 'Accountability' After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacted on Twitter after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd.

James has used his platform many times to speak on the murder of Floyd and ensuing protests against systemic racism and police brutality since last May, with some examples below:

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was arrested due to an alleged forgery on May 25, 2020.

Video captured Chauvin, a 45-year-old white police officer who worked with the Minneapolis Police Department for 19 years, pinning a prone and handcuffed Floyd to a city street by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Paramedics could not find a pulse when they arrived on scene, and Floyd was officially pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

The jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days beginning Monday before declaring Chauvin guilty on all three counts.