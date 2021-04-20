Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. 'Progressing Very Well' in Knee Injury Rehab

Justin Berl/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to his return as he recovers from a torn ACL, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday:

"He's progressing very well," Stefanski told reporters. "He's trending in the right direction."

Beckham suffered the knee injury in October, ending his 2020 season after just seven games. He underwent surgery Nov. 10, and the team announced at the time he was expected to be ready for the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old has posted videos of his rehab on Instagram:

Beckham was in the midst of a disappointing season even before the injury. The three-time Pro Bowler had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns, with his catches per game (3.3) and yards per game (45.6) both easily the worst of his career.

It came after he set lows in each category the previous year, tallying 4.6 catches and 64.7 yards per game in 2019.

Even with five 1,000-yard seasons in his seven years in the NFL, Beckham has rarely resembled the player who had at least 90 catches for 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons with the New York Giants.

Cleveland will look for a bounce-back season from the veteran as the squad tries to build off last year's 11-5 record.