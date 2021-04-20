    Deion Sanders Finishes 1st Year as Jackson State HC 4-3, Season Finale Canceled

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders's collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Deion Sanders will finish his first season as Jackson State's head football coach with a 4-3 record. 

    Per Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the Tigers' final game against Prairie View A&M scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within Jackson State's program.  

    This marks the third time during the spring season that Jackson State had a game impacted by COVID-19 protocols. 

    The Tigers-Panthers game was originally scheduled for March 28 but was postponed for COVID-19 issues within the Prairie View A&M program. 

    The first time Jackson State had to adjust its schedule for health and safety protocols was for a Feb. 27 game against Mississippi Valley State.

    Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was brought in to turn around a program that posted six consecutive seasons without a winning record from 2014 to '19. 

    The Tigers started 3-0 under Sanders before losing their next three games. Their final win was a forfeit victory over Alcorn State, which opted out of the spring season.   

    Jackson State finished third in the SWAC East standings, behind Alabama A&M and Alabama State.  

