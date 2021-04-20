Deion Sanders Finishes 1st Year as Jackson State HC 4-3, Season Finale Canceled

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Deion Sanders will finish his first season as Jackson State's head football coach with a 4-3 record.

Per Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the Tigers' final game against Prairie View A&M scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within Jackson State's program.

This marks the third time during the spring season that Jackson State had a game impacted by COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers-Panthers game was originally scheduled for March 28 but was postponed for COVID-19 issues within the Prairie View A&M program.

The first time Jackson State had to adjust its schedule for health and safety protocols was for a Feb. 27 game against Mississippi Valley State.

Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was brought in to turn around a program that posted six consecutive seasons without a winning record from 2014 to '19.

The Tigers started 3-0 under Sanders before losing their next three games. Their final win was a forfeit victory over Alcorn State, which opted out of the spring season.

Jackson State finished third in the SWAC East standings, behind Alabama A&M and Alabama State.