Top Landing Spots for NBA's Best 2021 Free Agents

With under a month left in the 2020-21 NBA season, nearly a third of the league is already playing out the string, looking ahead to the offseason and all the hope it represents for better times ahead. In that sense, free agency is already kind of here—if not officially.

We'll use Andy Bailey's free-agent rankings to set our top 10 as we search for the best landing spots, keeping in mind Eric Pincus' calculations on all 30 teams' offseason spending power.

Finding the best destination for each free agent is a balancing act. The team has to be able to afford the player in question, of course, but fit also depends on meeting the needs of the roster and the overall organizational trajectory. Rebuilders don't need high-priced vets, and we'll avoid creating positional overlap where possible.

Finally, there's no point denying it: Some level of consideration goes to fun factor. We'll anchor our landing spots in reality, considering financial constraints and each franchise's needs. But part of the intrigue here lies in imagining which player-team pairings would be most exciting.