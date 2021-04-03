Updated 2021 NBA Free-Agent Big Board After Trade Deadline

1 of 11

20. Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell's explosive energy makes him one of the game's top off-the-bench scorers, but his defense remains a concern.

Over the course of his playoff career, his teams are minus-16.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and plus-10.6 with him off.

19. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s efficiency has bounced around like Tigger this season, but that may be because he's simply in the wrong role on this particular Golden State Warriors squad.

He's third on the team in field-goal attempts per game, and his three-point percentage has dropped to around his career norm after what may have been an outlier 35.2 percent in 2019-20.

On a team where he's the fourth or fifth option, and where he can focus more on defense, cutting and garbage points, the 25-year-old can still be a positively impactful wing. With Klay Thompson hopefully back in the rotation next season, maybe that team is the Warriors.

18. Josh Richardson

Like Oubre, Josh Richardson's fit on his new team has been far from seamless. His three-point accuracy continues to trend down (as it has since 2017-18), and his size (6'5") has made him a less useful defender than Dallas Mavericks fans likely anticipated.

Still, Richardson isn't long removed from the Heat version of himself, when he looked like a multipositional defender and floor-spacer who could create for others in a pinch. At 27, there's still time to rediscover that player.

17. Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham's career two-point percentage (39.5) is alarming, but the number of shots he gets up from three has helped him be one of the Charlotte Hornets' biggest pluses over the last two seasons.

In 33.3 minutes, Graham has averaged 8.8 three-point attempts while hitting an above-average percentage of those looks since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

16. Spencer Dinwiddie

Missing most of 2020-21 with a torn ACL certainly won't help Spencer Dinwiddie's free-agency prospects, but potential suitors won't forget what he did last season.

Starting in place of the oft-injured Kyrie Irving, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and tied for 30th in the league in offensive box plus/minus. Teams in need of a steady hand at the 1 will be interested.

15. Andre Drummond

Landing on the title-contending Los Angeles Lakers while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out should give Andre Drummond a chance to work up his free-agency value ahead of this summer.

But with the game continually trending away from his '90s-big skill set, he may have to show some previously unseen versatility to land another big deal. Whether that's passing, an increased interest in being a rim-roller or something else, Drummond only has a few months to find it.

14. Duncan Robinson

His numbers aren't quite as eye-popping as they were last season, but Duncan Robinson remains one of the game's best floor-spacers. His off-ball movement and accuracy from three can still scramble a defense.

Over the last two seasons, the Miami Heat are plus-4.3 points per 100 possessions when Robinson plays and minus-3.5 when he sits.

13. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Another high-volume three-point shooter, Tim Hardaway Jr. can likely be trusted to do a bit more off the dribble than Robinson.

In addition to shooting 39.6 percent on 7.4 attempts per game over the last two seasons, Hardaway ranks in the 66th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler in 2020-21.

12. Norman Powell

Norman Powell may well find himself in the top 10 of this list by the end of this season. It appears that a change of scenery won't slow down his breakout campaign.

Powell is averaging 19.4 points and 2.8 threes while shooting 44.5 percent from three this season.

The most obvious knock on him might be his size (6'3") for a wing, but he certainly plays bigger than his listing.

11. Lauri Markkanen

It remains to be seen how well Lauri Markkanen will fit with Nikola Vucevic, but if the Chicago Bulls decide to move on from the stretch big, he'll likely have plenty of suitors.

Say what you will about the lack of rebounding and shot-blocking, but a 7-footer shooting 38.5 percent from three could open up offensive possibilities for a number of teams. If an opposing big has to stay with Markkanen outside, driving lanes suddenly look much more inviting.