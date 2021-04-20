Dolphins Sign Former Ravens OL D.J. Fluker to Contract Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they signed former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to a contract in free agency.

Fluker spent 2020 with Baltimore after previous stints with the then-San Diego Chargers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

The 30-year-old began last season as a backup, but he ended up starting eight regular-season games for the Ravens at right tackle after All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was lost for the year because of injury.

Fluker was originally the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the Chargers, and he spent his first two seasons as their starting right tackle before transitioning to right guard the next two seasons.

He primarily saw action at guard with the Giants and Seahawks over the next three seasons, but he shifted back to tackle last season out of necessity.

In Fluker, the Dolphins are getting a veteran lineman with 96 games of starting experience in the NFL. He also gives them a great deal of versatility because of his ability to fill in at either tackle or guard.

The Dolphins are fairly young and inexperienced at tackle and guard, meaning Fluker could compete for a starting job at either position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Left tackle Austin Jackson was a first-round pick last year, and right tackle Robert Hunt was a second-rounder, so head coach Brian Flores could be keen on keeping them as his starters.

Left guard Ereck Flowers is a reclamation project of sorts who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Giants as a tackle. He likely will have a leg up on a starting job again in 2021.

Fluker's best chance to land a starting job may be at right tackle. Currently, 2020 fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley is penciled in as the starter at that spot. Kindley started 13 games last season, but if there is a desire to get more experience into the lineup, Fluker could usurp him.

At worst, the Dolphins have an ideal No. 6 lineman in Fluker, who can be inserted into the lineup if either of their starting tackles or guards get injured or struggle.