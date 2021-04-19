Suns' Chris Paul Passes Lakers Legend Magic Johnson for 5th on NBA Assists List

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Nearly a month ago, Chris Paul recorded his 10,000th career assist. On Monday, he went further into NBA history, moving into fifth place on the league's all-time assists list.

The Phoenix Suns star recorded No. 10,142, passing Magic Johnson on the leaderboard. Next up is Mark Jackson—though it's likely he could hop up two spots on the list when the time comes. Just one pass separates Jackson from Steve Nash, with the pair posting 10,334 and 10,335.

Paul entered Monday night averaging 8.7 assists per game. Starting from No. 10,142, he'd need 22 games at that pace to reach the next level.

The Suns only have 15 regular-season games left, so him reaching the next ranking this season depends on either him going off or the Suns making it far enough into the postseason.

He's still some ways away from Jason Kidd's No. 2 spot at 12,091, and the all-time leader, John Stockton, is still plenty ahead at 15,806.