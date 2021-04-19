    Kobe Bryant's Estate Reportedly Opts Not to Renew Lakers Legend's Nike Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021
    Kobe Bryant present the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    The estate of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has declined to renew his endorsement deal with Nike, according to Complex's Brendan Dunne.

    Nike confirmed the relationship between the two sides ended:

    The contract expired April 13, per Dunne, but Nike will still release previously planned new editions of the Hall of Famer's signature sneakers this year.

    It's unclear why Bryant's estate decided not to renew, though Dunne reported it's possible the sides will agree on a new deal.

    Last month, TMZ Sports reported the Bryant family had filed a trademark for "Mamba and Mambacita." An attorney representing Kobe Bryant LLC stated in the filing the trademark would be used for clothing.

    Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

    Dunne reported that prior to Bryant's death the sales of his signature Nike shoes were "flagging."

    "Bryant, they say, was a low priority at Nike's basketball division at the time, his shoes not warranting the marketing attention the brand was giving to its active NBA stars with signature lines like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James," Dunne wrote.

    Dunne also pointed to a tweet from venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, who said the 18-time All-Star was planning to leave Nike:

    Immediately after Bryant's death, interest in his Nike line surged.

    As he was preparing to enter the NBA in 1996, Bryant signed an endorsement deal with Adidas. The sides went separate ways in July 2002, and nearly a year later he signed with Nike.

