Nets Rumors: Mike James in Contract Talks After Release from CSKA Moscow

Mike James is reportedly planning to make his NBA return with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

James, who spent the 2017-18 season with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, has spent the past two seasons playing with CSKA Moscow in the EuroLeague.

He averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds through 27 EuroLeague games with CSKA Moscow this season.

Per Stein, a deal could come as soon as Tuesday.

James, who was the first player to have his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA contract, appeared in 32 games for the Suns after playing four with the Pelicans in his lone NBA season. In total, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

He spent the first five years of his professional career overseas after going undrafted out of Lamar.

His arrival in the States comes following controversy with CSKA Moscow. The 30-year-old was suspended by the team in March, though coach Dimitris Itoudis did not provide details behind the suspension at the time. It was his second suspension, as he earned the same punishment after "an incident occurred in the team locker room with the participation of James," according to a CSKA statement.

His arrival would provide some more depth for a Nets team that was built to contend even before adding James Harden early in the season and Blake Griffin in March but has been limited by injuries throughout the lineup as of late.